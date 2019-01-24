The rescue operation to find an Argentinian soccer player whose plane went missing in the English Channel has been called off, authorities in the United Kingdom said on Thursday.

Police in the Channel Island of Guernsey said that the search for 28-year-old striker Emiliano Salas and David Ibbotson – the pilot of the single-engine Piper Malibu PA 46 aircraft in which they were flying from the western French city of Nantes to the Welsh capital, Cardiff – was being canceled after being unable to find any trace of the two missing people or the aircraft.