Authorities in the United Kingdom on Wednesday said fragments from two seat cushions discovered washed up on a beach in northern France likely came from a small aircraft that went missing over the English Channel with Cardiff City FC's newly-signed striker Emiliano Sala on board.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said its French counterpart had on Monday discovered the debris on a beach near Surtainville, which is located on the Cotentin Peninsula, directly east of the English Channel island of Guernsey.