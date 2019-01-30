Tribute to Emiliano Sala, on the grids of the training center in La Joneliere, Nantes, France, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Authorities in the United Kingdom on Wednesday said fragments from two seat cushions discovered washed up on a beach in northern France likely came from a small aircraft that went missing over the English Channel with Cardiff City FC's newly-signed striker Emiliano Sala on board.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said its French counterpart had on Monday discovered the debris on a beach near Surtainville, which is located on the Cotentin Peninsula, directly east of the English Channel island of Guernsey.