The president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said Wednesday that in a year and a half his association has "completely reformed" the sport with the aim of forming "clean athletes" in the future.

"We rewrote a constitution, we have an athletic integrity in it and the deal is not only just with anti-doping, but with corruption and other issues around betting," Sebastian Coe said in an interview with EFE in Buenos Aires.