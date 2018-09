Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar in action against Monterrey during the Apertura tournament match played on Aug. 18, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

The second-place Pumas UNAM will be taking on struggling Morelia this week with the focus on grabbing the top spot in the 2018 Apertura tournament standings.

Manager David Patiño's squad can take first place if Cruz Azul loses and the goal differential works in its favor.