Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in action against Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain during their third round match of the Argentina Tennis Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Second-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta was upset 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (8-6) here Thursday afternoon by countryman Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the second round of the Argentina Open.

The 2017 US Open semi-finalist seemed to have the match under control when he recovered quickly after losing the first set and rolled to an easy victory in the second.