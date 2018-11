President of the Paraguayan Soccer Association(APF), Robert Harrison, at a press conference June 6 2018, in Asunción (Paraguay). EPA-EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo

Interior Minister Juan Ernesto Villamayor and Paraguayan Soccer Association (APF) president Robert Harrison met Wednesday in Asuncion to formulate security protocols for stadiums, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry and the APF have the backing of the National Police, which will install security cameras up to 300 meters (984 feet) around soccer stadiums.