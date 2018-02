Retired soccer great Clarence Seedorf is introduced as the new coach of Deportivo on Monday, Feb. 5 in A Coruña, Spain. EFE-EPA/Cabalar

Retired soccer great Clarence Seedorf talks to reporters at Alvedro Airport in A Coruña, Spain, on Monday, Feb. 5. EFE-EPA/Cabalar

Former AC Milan star Clarence Seedorf signed a contract to coach Deportivo through the end of this season, the La Liga club said Monday.

Seedorf succeeds Cristobal Parralo, who was fired on Sunday after 18th-place Depor endured a 5-0 loss to Real Sociedad.