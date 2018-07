Sei Young Kim of South Korea reacts during a photo-call for the Swinging skirts LPGA Championship in New Taipei city, Taiwan, Oct 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

South Korean Sei Young Kim achieved her seventh career victory after winning the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin, in the United States, finishing 31 under par.

The 25-year-old, who won her last LPGA title in May 2017 at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico, secured the victory with seven birdies in the final round.