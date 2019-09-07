Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa joined a local women’s soccer team, the middle-distance runner announced on Friday.
Semenya, however, will not take the field with JVW F.C till the next season.
Caster Semenya of South Africa celebrates after winning the women's 800m race during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Doha, Qatar, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL
