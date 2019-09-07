Caster Semenya of South Africa celebrates after winning the women's 800m race during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Doha, Qatar, 03 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa joined a local women’s soccer team, the middle-distance runner announced on Friday.

Semenya, however, will not take the field with JVW F.C till the next season.