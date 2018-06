Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said here Thursday that while he accepts his team's elimination from the 2018 World Cup based on FIFA's fair play rules, he still sees the squad's early departure from the tournament as a "shame."

After losing 1-0 to Colombia in their final Group H clash, Senegal were tied for second place with Japan on points and goal differential, but the Asians had four yellow cards - two less than the Africans - and advanced to the next round.