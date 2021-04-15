A senior member of Japan’s governing party on Thursday said that canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, due to begin in 99 days, was still an option if the Covid-19 situation continued to worsen.
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games advertising in Tokyo, Japan, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
A senior member of Japan’s governing party on Thursday said that canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, due to begin in 99 days, was still an option if the Covid-19 situation continued to worsen.