Hoffenheim's Vincenzo Grifo (C) celebrates after scoring the 3-1 lead from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Leverkusen, Germany, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Sascha Steinbach

Joao Filipe from Portugal (2-R) in action against Sandro Tonali (R) and Alessandro Tripaldelli (L) from Italy during the UEFA European Under-19 final match between Italy and Portugal in Seinajoki, Finland, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Kimmo Brandt

Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi (R) and Cesena's Karim Laribi (L) in action during the Italy Cup soccer match US Sassuolo vs AC Cesena at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Jan. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Elisabetta Baracchi

Young players Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali and Vincenzo Grifo on Friday were called up, for the first time, to play on Italy's national team by coach Roberto Mancini, according to the Italian soccer federation (FIGC).

Mancini continues his project to renew the Italian national Gli Azzurri team, giving the opportunity to midfielders Sensi, 22, who has recently been shining with Sassuolo and Tonali, 18, who playes at second-tier team of Brescia, in addition to Hoffenheim's winger Grifo, 25, an Italo-German born in Germany.