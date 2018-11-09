Young players Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali and Vincenzo Grifo on Friday were called up, for the first time, to play on Italy's national team by coach Roberto Mancini, according to the Italian soccer federation (FIGC).
Mancini continues his project to renew the Italian national Gli Azzurri team, giving the opportunity to midfielders Sensi, 22, who has recently been shining with Sassuolo and Tonali, 18, who playes at second-tier team of Brescia, in addition to Hoffenheim's winger Grifo, 25, an Italo-German born in Germany.