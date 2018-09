North Korean cheerleaders wave the Korean Unification Flag before the men's ice hockey preliminary round match between the Czech Republic abd South Korea at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFEFILE /LARRY W. SMITH

South Korean Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan (2-R) shakes hands with North Korean table tennis players during a dinner in Daejeon, South Korea, Jul. 16, 2018, for participants of an international competition. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) talks with South Korea's Sports and Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan during a performance of the South Korea's art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA POOL / POOL

South Korea is considering proposing to co-host the 2032 Olympics jointly with North Korea, an idea that both countries would be able to address at their summit next week, Seoul's sports minister said Wednesday.

The proposal to North Korea would involve hosting Olympic events in Seoul and Pyongyang, said Do Jong-hwan before meeting in Tokyo with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts. He said the initiative would help maintain peace in the region.