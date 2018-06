(FILE) South Korea's chief delegate Major Gen. Kim Do-gyun (C) crosses over the military demarcation line to meet his North Korean counterpart Lt. Gen. An Ik-san (not pictured) with his delegates at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border truce village Panmunjom in Paju, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR / KOREA POOL

(FILE) North Korean cheering squad members arrive at the inter-Korea transit office to leave for North Korea after attending the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Paju near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL / POOL

(FILE) An undated file photo shows South and North Korea women's ice hockey players posing during the Women's World Championship Division II Group A tournament in the eastern port of Gangneung, South Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Representatives from South Korea and North Korea Monday held a meeting on sports exchanges at the Panmunjom Truce Village, on the border between the two countries.

Among the issues on the meeting agenda is a proposed joint march in the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, in August and a formation of united teams in the event, according to Yonhap News agency.