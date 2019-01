Andreas Seppi of Italy in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during the Sydney International tennis tournament, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, seeded third, was defeated by eighth-seeded Andreas Seppi of Italy 7-6 (3), 6-4 in a semi-final of the Sydney International tournament on Friday.

Schwartzman broke Seppi early in the first set of Friday's match but the veteran fought back to take a 1-0 lead.