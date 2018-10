Laura Dijkema (2-R) of the Netherlands and teammates react after losing the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship third place match against China in Yokohama, Japan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiyoshi Ota

Chinese players celebrate after winning the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship third place match against the Netherlands in Yokohama, Japan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiyoshi Ota

Italian players react after losing the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship final match against Serbia in Yokohama, Japan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiyoshi Ota

Serbian players celebrate after winning the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship final match against Italy in Yokohama, Japan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiyoshi Ota

Tijana Boskovic (R) of Serbia kisses the trophy as she celebrates with Stefana Veljkovic (L) of Serbia after winning the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Yokohama, Japan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiyoshi Ota

Serbian players celebrate with the medals and the trophy after winning the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Yokohama, Japan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiyoshi Ota

Serbia's national women's volleyball team, the 2017 Euro champion, earned its first-ever gold medal after defeating Italy 3-2 in five sets (21-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12) here at the 2018 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Yokohama, Japan.

The two teams went back and forth until Serbia clinched the decisive fifth set in the first all-European final since the current format was applied in 1978.