Fans in the Moscow Fan Zone watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Serbia and Costa Rica, Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Supporters of Serbia celebrate their team's 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Costa Rica and Serbia in Samara, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA/WALLACE WOON

Aleksandar Kolarov (R) of Serbia celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Costa Rica and Serbia in Samara, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Costa Rica and Serbia in Samara, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA/WALLACE WOON

Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Costa Rica and Serbia in Samara, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The Serbian national team on Sunday beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup debut in Russia, after a free kick from Serbia defender Alexandar Kolarov in the second half broke through Costa Rica's fortress-like defense and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Group E game seemed to be heading toward a draw, with Serbia's continuous attacks crashing down against the firm defense of coach Oscar Ramirez's squad.