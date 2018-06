Serbia defender Dusko Tosic said on Wednesday that his national team is facing a must-win match against Switzerland, and cautioned against overconfidence after beating Costa Rica 1-0 in their debut in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Serbia is currently first in Group E, and a victory against Switzerland on Friday will seal their qualification for the round of 16, taking much of the pressure off their final duel of the group stage against Brazil.