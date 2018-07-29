The Serbian water polo team celebrates on July 28, 2018, after keeping its European Water Polo Championship by defeating Spain in an overtime penalty shoot-out, after the scoreboard showed a 7-7 tie at the end of regulation time. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Serbia's Nikola Jaksic (r.) faces off against Spain's Marc Larumbe on July 28, 2018, as Serbia goes on to keep its European Water Polo Championship by defeating Spain in an overtime penalty shoot-out, after the scoreboard showed a 7-7 tie at the end of regulation time. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

The Serbian water polo team managed to keep its European Water Polo Championship by defeating Spain in an overtime penalty shoot-out, after the scoreboard showed a 7-7 tie at the end of regulation time.

Once again the Balkan squad snatched gold from the Spaniards with a series of penalty shots. It happened at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, the last grand finale the Spanish team has fought until this Saturday. And the same thing happened tonight at the Picornell Swimming Pools in the Catalan capital.