Tijana Boskovic (L) of Serbia in action against Italian players Ofelia Malinov (2-L), Cristina Chirichella (C), and Lucia Bosetti (R) during the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship third round Pool G match between Italy and Serbia in Nagoya, central Japan, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Tijana Boskovic (R) of Serbia in action against Italian players Paola Egonu (L) and Anna Danesi (C) during the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship third round Pool G match between Italy and Serbia in Nagoya, central Japan, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Serbian players celebrate a point during the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship third round Pool G match between Italy and Serbia in Nagoya, central Japan, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Tijana Boskovic led the scoring with 29 points as Serbia defeated Italy 3-1 in their FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship third round Pool G match in Nagoya on Tuesday.

The Serbs, who came into the game with a record of eight wins and two defeats, beat the Italians in four sets, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23).