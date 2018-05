Georgia's head coach Igor Kokoskov reacts during the EuroBasket 2013 match between Georgia and Spain at Celje Arena in Celje, Slovenia, Sept. 9, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Slovenia's head coach Igor Kokoskov (C) holds the trophy with players during the award ceremony after winning against Serbia the EuroBasket 2017 final match between Slovenia and Serbia, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Slovenia's head coach Igor Kokoskov reacts during the EuroBasket 2017 final match between Slovenia and Serbia, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Utah Jazz assistant coach Igor Kokoskov is to be the Phoenix Suns' new head coach, according to the Suns.

Kokoskov, 46, who is in Houston with his current Utah Jazz team as assistant to Quinn Snyder, declined to comment on his agreement to head the Suns.