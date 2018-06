Aleksandra Krunic (L) of Serbia celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Kirsten Flipkens (R) of Belgium at the Libema Open Tennis tournament in Rosmalen, The Netherlands, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic on Sunday earned her maiden career title after defeating Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium 6-7 (0-7), 7-5, 6-1 in the final round of the Libema Open tennis tournament, held on grass court.

Krunic, ranked 55th in the world, needed two hours and nine minutes to deny the 32-year-old Belgian her second career title and her first since 2012.