Serena Williams of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference after being defeated by Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles quarter final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during their women's singles quarter-final match on day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.23M 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Karolina Pliskova (L) of Czech Republic and Serena Williams (R) of the United States pass each other during their women's singles quarter final match on day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Serena Williams said her 4-6 6-4 5-7 loss to Karolina Pliskova at a quarter final of the Australian Open on Wednesday was because her opponent played some incredible tennis and not because she twisted her ankle in the third set.

At one time, the 16th seeded Williams was on the verge of victory at 4-6, 6-4, 5-1 when the Czech trailed her before the American rolled her left ankle and then lost lose six straight games in a match that lasted two hours and 10 minutes.