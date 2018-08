Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Serena Williams of the United States during their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 14 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Serena Williams of the United States during their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 14 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 14 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

American great Serena Williams showed further signs of rediscovering her championship level, but she came up short in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 second-round loss to Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Kvitova came out firing on Tuesday night, using outstanding ball-striking to grab an early service break at 3-2 and then wrapping up the set with a second break four games later.