Six-time US Open winner Serena Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win here Sunday over Croatia's Petra Martic, setting up a clash with Wang Qiang of China, victorious earlier Sunday over Ashleigh Barty.

On the men's side, Swiss star Roger Federer cruised to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 win over Belgium's David Goffin to claim a berth in quarterfinals.