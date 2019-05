Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan hits a backhand during his second-round French Open match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Magda Linette of Poland hits a forehand during her French Open second-round match against Simona Halep of Romania in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Kurumi Nara of Japan hits a forehand during her French Open second-round match against American Serena Williams in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Simona Halep of Romania hits a backhand during her French Open second-round match against Magda Linette of Poland in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a forehand during his French Open second-round match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Serena Williams of the United States prepares to hit a backhand during her French Open second-round match against Kurumi Nara of Japan in Paris, France, on May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Three-time women's singles champion Serena Williams advanced to the third round of the French Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory here Thursday over Japan's Kurumi Nara.

Williams, who has been battling a knee injury in recent months and had played just four matches between the Australian Open and the start of Roland Garros, tennis' clay-court Grand Slam event, had far too much firepower for Nara on Court Philippe-Chatrier.