Serena Williams of the USA in action during her first Round Women's singles match against Laura Siegemund of Germany on Day 1 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her first Round Women's singles match against Lizette Cabrera of Australia on Day 1 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT

Lizette Cabrera of Australia (right) congratulates Simona Halep of Romania after their first Round Women's singles match on Day 1 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her first Round Women's singles match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia on Day 1 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 08 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT