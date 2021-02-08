Former world No.1s Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep sailed into the Australian Open second round Monday.
Serena began her quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title in auspicious fashion, dropping only two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Germany’s Laura Siegemund in less than an hour. The 10th seed, seeking to tie Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record, will play against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia next, hoping to move a step closer to her first major title since clinching the 2017 Australian Open. EFE