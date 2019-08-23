Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against David Goffin of Belgium in the finals of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany, on June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their quarterfinal match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will square off in a blockbuster first-round match at the US Open, while third-seeded Roger Federer was placed in world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's half of the draw at the last Grand Slam event of the 2019 tennis season.

The 37-year-old Williams, who is still seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, and the 32-year-old Sharapova, winner of five major titles, have never met before at the US Open, but the draw conducted Thursday put their names beside one another in the bottom quarter.