Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will square off in a blockbuster first-round match at the US Open, while third-seeded Roger Federer was placed in world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's half of the draw at the last Grand Slam event of the 2019 tennis season.
The 37-year-old Williams, who is still seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, and the 32-year-old Sharapova, winner of five major titles, have never met before at the US Open, but the draw conducted Thursday put their names beside one another in the bottom quarter.