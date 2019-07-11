Serena Williams of the USA celebrates winning against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semifinal match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Serena Williams of the US walks off Centre Court following her straight sets win over Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Serena Williams (L) of the USA celebrates winning against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays Simona Halep of Romania in their semi final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Simona Halep (R) of Romania celebrates winning against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN