Serena Williams of the USA reacts after winning the 2nd round match against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Serena Williams on Tuesday announced she would retire from professional tennis in the next weeks, setting the US Open as a possible finish line for her title-laden playing career.