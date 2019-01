Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action during the women's singles match between Serena Williams of the USA and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on day 4 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Serena Williams of the United States defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a duel between the US and Switzerland in the second day of the Hopman Cup Group B.

Serena added her second victory in the competition held at Perth Arena, Australia after her victory over Maria Sakkari in the clash of the American team against Greece.