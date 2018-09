Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia hits a return to Serena Williams of the US during their semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams will play her ninth final of an US Open in Flushing Meadows, after beating Latvian Anastasija Sevastova on Thursday in the semifinals in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0.

In the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the central court in Flushing Meadows, Williams gave a demonstration of great tennis, strength and aggressiveness against a Sevastova that could do little to stop her opponent, who was in top form.