A general view during the mixed doubles match between Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe of USA and Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day 3 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018.

Maria Sakkari (R) and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrate after winning the mixed doubles match between Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe of USA and Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day 3 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018.

Serena Williams of the USA reacts during the women's singles match between the USA and Greece on day 3 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018.

Serena Williams of the USA in action against Maria Sakkari of Greece during the women's singles match between the USA and Greece on day 3 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018.

Former world No. 1 Serena Williams on Monday earned a solitary victory for the United States vs Greece in the Group B women's match at the Hopman Cup tennis tournament held in the Australian city of Perth.

Williams prevailed 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 over 23-year-old Maria Sakkari after one hour and 44 minutes, collecting 13 aces and forcing her Greek opponent to commit 10 double faults.