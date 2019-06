Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic plays Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their women's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Salvatore Caruso of Italy reacts as he plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Salvatore Caruso of Italy during their men's third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Dominic Thiem of Austria hits a backhand during his French Open third-round match against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in Paris, France, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a forehand during her French Open third-round match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany in Paris, France, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Sofia Kenin hits a backhand during her French Open third-round match against Serena Williams of the United States in Paris, France, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts as he plays Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Serena Williams of the United States shows her frustration during her French Open third-round match against Sofia Kenin of the United States in Paris, France, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Serena Williams came up well short this fortnight in her bid to tie the record for most Grand Slam women's singles titles, falling to countrywoman Sofia Kenin 6-2, 7-5 in third-round action Saturday at the French Open.

Williams was out of sorts on Court Philippe-Chatrier, showing glimpses of her overpowering arsenal of weapons but also lots of signs of rust stemming from her recent lack of tournament play.