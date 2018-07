Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria hits a forehand to Serena Williams during their second-round match on July 4, 2018, at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Serena Williams of the United States hits a backhand during her second-round match on July 4, 2018, against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova at Wimbledon, a grass-court Grand Slam event played at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after beating Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria in Wimbledon second-round action at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams of the United States achieved her 16th consecutive victory at Wimbledon on Wednesday by defeating Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 and reaching the third round of the tournament.

Williams, who has already achieved 81 victories in 18 participations here at Wimbledon but did not participate in 2017, easily overpowered world No. 135 Tomova in just one hour and six minutes.