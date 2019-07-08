Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns to Johanna Konta of Britain in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Johanna Konta of Britain celebrates her win over Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Ugo Humbert of France during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates winning against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Serena Williams of the USA in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Serena Williams of the USA during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Alison Riske of USA celebrates her win over Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays Alison Riske of USA in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Cori Gauff of the USA during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Cori Gauff of the USA in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN