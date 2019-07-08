Serena Williams ended Carla Suarez Navarro’s Wimbledon hopes with a straight-set win on Monday.
The United States star took 64 minutes to hand the Spaniard a 6-2, 6-2 defeat, ending Navarro’s run in the round of 16.
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns to Johanna Konta of Britain in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Johanna Konta of Britain celebrates her win over Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Ugo Humbert of France during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Serena Williams of the USA celebrates winning against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Serena Williams of the USA in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Serena Williams of the USA during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Alison Riske of USA celebrates her win over Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays Alison Riske of USA in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Cori Gauff of the USA during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Cori Gauff of the USA in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their fourth round match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays compatriot Karolina Muchova in their fourth round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
