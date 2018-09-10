Naomi Osaka of Japan (R) and Serena Williams of the US at the net after the women's US Open final in Flushing Meadows, New York, 08 September 2018. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Serena Williams of the US holds up the runner-up trophy after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women's US Open final in Flushing Meadows, New York, 08 September 2018. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Serena Williams of the US sits during a changeover with her broken racquet behind her during her losing women's US Open final match against Naomi Osaka of Japan in Flushing Meadows, New York, 08 September 2018. EFE/EPA/DANIEL MURPHY *** Local Caption *** 53000073

US tennis icon Serena Williams was fined $17,000 by organizers of the US Open for committing three violations of the code of conduct during the second set of the women's final, which she lost on the weekend to Japan's Naomi Osaka by 6-2, 6-4.

Williams was sanctioned in the second set by the judge seated at the net, Portugal's Carlos Ramos, for receiving help - in the form of a hand signal - from the box of her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, breaking her racket against the court surface and verbally abusing the judge by calling him a "thief."