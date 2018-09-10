US tennis icon Serena Williams was fined $17,000 by organizers of the US Open for committing three violations of the code of conduct during the second set of the women's final, which she lost on the weekend to Japan's Naomi Osaka by 6-2, 6-4.
Williams was sanctioned in the second set by the judge seated at the net, Portugal's Carlos Ramos, for receiving help - in the form of a hand signal - from the box of her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, breaking her racket against the court surface and verbally abusing the judge by calling him a "thief."