Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain plays Samantha Stosur of Australia during their women’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Simona Halep of Romania poses with the trophy one day after winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA the women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Serena Williams of the USA plays Julia Goerges of Germany during their women’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

United States tennis star Serena Williams was named on Wednesday as the surprise 25th seed in the upcoming 2018 Wimbledon tennis tournament, despite being ranked world No. 183.

For the main draw matches beginning July 2, World No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania was seeded first and defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain was seeded third, while Serena's sister Venus Williams is set to be ninth.