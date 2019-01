Serena Williams of the United States in action against Tatjana Maria of Germany during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 15, 2019. EPA/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States and the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova (7) dismissed their respective opponents on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Serena Williams dispatched Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2 in less than an hour, only dropping two games in the second set.