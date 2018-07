American Serena Williams slips while playing Arantxa Rus, of the Netherlands, in a first round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arantxa Rus, of the Netherlands, serves to American Serena Williams during their first round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

American Serena Williams celebrates her win over Arantxa Rus, of the Netherlands, whom she defeated in a first-round match at Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, England, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

American Serena Williams made a triumphant return to Wimbledon on Monday, defeating the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3.

Making her first appearance at Wimbledon since winning the title in 2016, Williams needed one hour and 28 minutes to advance to the second round of the third Grand Slam event of the season.