Four-time tennis champion Serena Williams kicked off her return to the 2019 Italian Open, where she has not played since 2016, with a solid straight-set win against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson.

It took the 37-year-old one hour and 15 minutes to prevail over Peterson 6-4, 6-2, in the first-round encounter.