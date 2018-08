Serena Williams of the USA serves to Carina Witthoeft of Germany during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Serena Williams of the USA hits a return to Carina Witthoeft of Germany during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Serena Williams of the USA hits a return to Carina Witthoeft of Germany during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Serena Williams of the United States hits a return to Carina Witthoeft of Germany during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates her win against Carina Witthoeft of Germany during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Serena Williams, former world No. 1 and 17th-seeded of the tournament,on Wednesday maintained her good performance at the US Open, advancing to the third round by winning 6-2 and 6-2 against German Carina Witthoeft.

The youngest of the Williams sisters needed only 67 minutes to seal the victory as she attacked her German rival with 13 aces, 30 total winners and 15 unforced errors in the second match she ever had against Witthoeft, the world No. 101, with a score of 2-0 in the series.