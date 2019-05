Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia plays Elise Mertens of Belgium during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Elise Mertens of Belgium plays Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine plays Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain plays Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia plays Serena Williams of the USA during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Serena Williams of the USA plays Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Serena Williams battled to make the 2019 French Open second round at the expense of Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko on Monday.

The 37-year-old had to come from one set behind to edge Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 after one hour and a half, at her 34th Grand Slam participation.