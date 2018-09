Serena Williams of the US serves to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/RAY ACEVEDO *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Kaia Kanepi of Estonia hits a return to Serena Williams of the US during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/COREY SIPKIN *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, 02 September 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EFE/EPA/COREY SIPKIN *** Local Caption *** 53000073

Serena Williams had a tough time with Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Sunday afternoon at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, starting out firmly in control but then battling for her life, although she ultimately bested her rival 6-0, 4-6 and 6-3 to move to the quarterfinals.

This marks the 10th consecutive time that Williams has reached the quarterfinals at the annual tourney, although she did not play last year because she took time off to give birth to her daughter.