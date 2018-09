Japan's Naomi Osaka (L) holds up her first Grand Slam trophy as runner-up US tennis star Serena Williams (R) looks on during the trophy ceremony after the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at Flushing Meadows in New York, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Japan's Naomi Osaka (L) pulls down her visor to hide tears as US tennis star Serena Williams (R) looks on during the trophy ceremony after the women's final of the US Open Tennis at Flushing Meadows in New York, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA/DANIEL MURPHY

Japan's Naomi Osaka (R) and US tennis star Serena Williams hug at the net after Osaka's win at the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at Flushing Meadows in New York, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA/JASON SZENES

US tennis star Serena Williams speaks to tournament referee Brian Earley (R) as she plays against Japan's Naomi Osaka during the women's final of the US Open Tennis at Flushing Meadows in New York, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA/JASON SZENES

US tennis star Serena Williams points at chair umpire Carlos Ramos (L) as she plays against Japan's Naomi Osaka during the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

US tennis star Serena Williams points at chair umpire Carlos Ramos (R) as she plays against Japan's Naomi Osaka in the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at Flushing Meadows in New York, USA, 08 September 2018. EPA/JASON SZENES

Former world number one Serena Williams was the center of all attention at Flushing Meadows despite having lost the US Open final to young Japanese rising star Naomi Osaka (6-2, 6-4) in a match mired in controversies and penalties.

Wiliams, who failed to clinch her seventh US Open title and 24th Grand Slam, directly accused the chair umpire, Portuguese Carlos Ramos, of sexism during a post-match press conference Saturday.