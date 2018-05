Serena Williams of the US reacts against Naomi Osaka of Japan during a first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

United States tennis player Serena Williams withdrew from the Italian Open, citing a need for additional training after returning to the court from maternity leave earlier this year.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also did not participate in the current Madrid Open, making her only appearance in 2018 at the Indian Wells Masters, where she was defeated in the round of 32 by her sister Venus 6-3, 6-4 on Mar. 12.