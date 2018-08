American Serena Williams speaks during a press conference held on June 4, 2018, about her decision to pull out of the French Open ahead of her match with Russia's Maria Sharapova in Paris, France. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

American star Serena Williams, the world No. 26, has pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada, citing personal reasons.

"We are disappointed Serena will not be joining us," tournament director Eugene Lapierre said on Saturday. "Fans were very much looking forward to seeing her in action."