Shuai Zhang of China serves to Simona Halep of Romania in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Simona Halep of Romania returns to Shuai Zhang of China in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her win over Shuai Zhang of China in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Serena Williams of the USA in action against Alison Riske of the USA during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Alison Riske of the USA in action against Serena Williams of the USA during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates winning against Alison Riske of the USA during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Serena Williams of the United States on Tuesday overcame a slip and an ankle issue to defeat her fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, securing her 12th semifinal appearance at Wimbledon.

In the hunt for her ninth Wimbledon title, Williams earned her 97th win at the All England Tennis Club, and is now a step away from equaling her 2018 run in the tournament, where she qualified for the final, but lost to Angelique Kerber of Germany.