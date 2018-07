A handout photo made available by the AELTC of Serena Williams of USA talking to the media ahead of Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jed Leicester

United States tennis player Serena Williams said on Sunday that her need to win has only increased after becoming a mother, while speaking to the media a day before her return to Wimbledon.

The former world No. 1 has only tentatively returned to competition this season after taking maternity leave in Sept. 2017, and was seeded 25th by Wimbledon organizers in recognition her past successes despite currently being ranked world No. 181.