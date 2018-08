Serena Williams of the United States gives a press conference on 04 June 2018 after withdrawing from the French Open prior to her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

American great Serena Williams stumbled to the most lopsided defeat of her career at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, a hard-court event in this northern California city, losing 6-1, 6-0 to the United Kingdom's Johanna Konta.

Since launching her phenomenally successful professional tennis career in 1995 at the age of 14, Williams had never before failed to win at least two games in a match.